KeyCorp Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

