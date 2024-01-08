KeyCorp Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to “Overweight”

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROICFree Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROICGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.