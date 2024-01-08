KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.