L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FSTR stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $145.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

