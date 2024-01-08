Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

LW stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $618,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

