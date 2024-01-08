Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 6 Technology Verticals to Watch in 2024
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- IPO watch 2024: Which new stocks will hit the market?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Magnificent Seven stocks are approaching potential buy zones
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.