Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,666 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

