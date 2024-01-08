Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $88.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.7 %

LI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. Li Auto has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

