Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lincoln National by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.