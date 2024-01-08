Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 47 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after acquiring an additional 112,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $925.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $963.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

