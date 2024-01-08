Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 25 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $381.23 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.