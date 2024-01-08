Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 128,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,719,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,208 shares of company stock worth $13,877,843 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

