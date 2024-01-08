Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

