Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after buying an additional 5,521,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $1,847,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $775,028,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.