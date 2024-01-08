Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LQDA. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $821.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.02. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.