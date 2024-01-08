Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $409.83 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $409.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,106,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,098,403.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00419344 USD and is down -15.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,062.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
