Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $409.83 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $409.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,106,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,098,403.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00419344 USD and is down -15.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,062.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

