LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after acquiring an additional 92,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,603,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after buying an additional 224,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

