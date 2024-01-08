Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.96-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $484.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Evercore boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,816,000 after buying an additional 269,653 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,532,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,712,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

