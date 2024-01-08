Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $555.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $493.67.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $491.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average of $409.43. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

