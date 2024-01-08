Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 43,666 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.56% of Gold Fields worth $53,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.78 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

