Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $56,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $782.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
