Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $214.28 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

