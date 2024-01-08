Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 153,485 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.