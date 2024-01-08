Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 9,199 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.35% of SS&C Technologies worth $44,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 506,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

