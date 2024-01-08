Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $56,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $453.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $297.12 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.