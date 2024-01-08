Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $291.68 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,349 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $291,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.94 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

