Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $41.64 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,726 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

