Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $42.46 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $42,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.92.

Shares of URI opened at $541.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

