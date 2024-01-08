Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $42.78 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASML Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $703.34 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.09.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
