Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $50.56 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,664 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Colliers International Group worth $50,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $6,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.