Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $31,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

About General Motors



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

