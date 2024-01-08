Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 15,878 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.88% of PowerSchool worth $38,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $247,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,215.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $247,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,215.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

