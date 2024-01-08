Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,339 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Avangrid worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

