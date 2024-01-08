Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 12,357 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. General Electric has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

