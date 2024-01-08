Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,739 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 5.54% of Healthcare Services Group worth $42,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

