Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,856 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $676.16 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.