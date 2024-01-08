Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 23,177 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $45,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,686,000 after purchasing an additional 649,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

