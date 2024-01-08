Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,820 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $45,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

