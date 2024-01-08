Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,494 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Moody’s worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $371.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.98 and its 200 day moving average is $345.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $275.67 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

