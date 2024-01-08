Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,230 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $41,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.92. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.45 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

