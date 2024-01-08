Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,866 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.86% of West Fraser Timber worth $49,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $116,809,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $79,179,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 599.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after buying an additional 776,605 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NYSE:WFG opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

