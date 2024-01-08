ManpowerGroup’s (MAN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their underperform rating on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,079,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.