Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.51 million, a P/E ratio of 236.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. Analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.74%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marcus by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Marcus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

