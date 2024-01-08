Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.67.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $190.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.