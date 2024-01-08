McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $288.99 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

