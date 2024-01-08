McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCK opened at $478.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.29. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.