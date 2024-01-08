Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.