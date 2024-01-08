Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $65,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 84.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 60.4% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 137,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

