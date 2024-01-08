Meter Governance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $320,152.04 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00007097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $70.96 million and $320,152.04 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,748,391 coins and its circulating supply is 22,213,914 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,748,391 with 22,194,914 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.08640787 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $341,114.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.