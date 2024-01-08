Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.