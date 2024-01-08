Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

