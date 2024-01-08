Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $371.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.33. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $275.67 and a 1-year high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.